Siddha is living tradition essential for global well-being: VP Radhakrishnan

Chennai, Jan 3 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday said the country's ancient systems of medicine like Siddha are not merely relics of the past, but living traditions essential for gobal well-being.

Speaking at the 9th Siddha Day celebrations, the Vice President emphasised that the strength of Siddha lies in its holistic approach -- prioritising preventive care, treating root cause of ailments and lifestyle management.

Despite its profound history, Radhakrishnan said Siddha has faced historical neglect.

Noting that inadequate documentation has put many invaluable texts on Siddha at risk of being lost, he stressed the need for sustained efforts in systematic conservation and research to safeguard this knowledge for future generations.

Minister of State for AYUSH, Prataprao Jadhav said under the current national leadership, India's traditional systems of medicine have witnessed transformative growth since 2014.

Siddha medicine embodies an advanced understanding of health, nature and consciousness making it highly relevant to modern holistic healthcare, he said.

In his address, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the world truly recognised the efficacy of Siddha during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Siddha medicine emphasises disease prevention, a disciplined lifestyle, dietary regulations, physical exercise and mental clarity," he said.

Highlighting the state's commitment to expanding traditional healthcare services, he said the state government passed a bill in the assembly in October 2025 to establish a Siddha Medical University and has been submitted for the President's assent.

To ensure broad public access, the health department has established Siddha units in Primary Health Centres, Urban Health Centres and at government hospitals.

Subramanian said under the state’s flagship 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam' (Healthcare at your doorstep) scheme, Siddha treatments are included.

Over the last five years, Rs 239 crore has been allocated for the development of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy in Tamil Nadu. "There are 1,653 AYUSH treatment centres integrated with allopathy hospitals," he added. PTI VIJ ROH