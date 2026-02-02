Siddique murder accused Lonkar shown as wanted in Rohit Shetty firing case; intent was to kill

Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Shubham Lonkar has been shown as a wanted accused in the case of firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's house in Mumbai's Juhu area, a police official said on Monday.

Five rounds were fired at the filmmaker's nine-storey residential tower at around 12.45 am on Sunday, one of which struck the glass of a gym located in the building.

Lonkar is a wanted accused in the October 2024 murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who was gunned down in Bandra East.

Lonkar had claimed responsibility for the firing incident in a social media post, as per police.

A police official said the firing was done with the intention of killing the filmmaker, who at the time was in his residence located on the seventh floor of Shetty Tower situated on Road Number 10 at Mehmood Chowk.

A case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Maharashtra Police Act and Arms Act for attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and other offences was registered at Juhu police station, with the Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of Mumbai Crime Branch also initiating a probe. Four persons have been arrested so far.

The accused who fired the five rounds is at large and multiple teams have been formed to nab him and other associates, the official added.

He identified the arrested accused as Swapnil Bandu Sakat (23), Samarth Pomani (19), Siddharth Yenpure (19) and Aditya Gayki (19), all residents of Vadgaon, Dhayri and Karve Road areas in Pune. These four are accused of providing the scooter used in the crime along with logistic support, the official said.

Sakat is jobless, Pomani is studying in college, while Yenpure and Gayki work as delivery boys with app based aggregators, he said. One of the four has a previous case registered against his name.

"The weapon used is of good quality. The scooter was found abandoned near Kings Hotel on St Joseph Church Road at Vile Parle West," the official said.

The complainant in the case is a 31-year-old security guard deployed at Shetty's residence. Usually the building is manned by three private guards and two police personnel deputed for the filmmaker's security, the complaint mentioned.

As per the complaint, two security guards were monitoring CCTV screens and one police personnel was having his meal on the sixth floor of the building when the complainant heard a sound that seemed like the bursting of firecrackers.

Following this, he resumed monitoring the CCTV cameras and spotted a man wearing a black jacket and white pants carrying a pistol-like weapon and firing, the official said quoting the complaint.

"After firing five rounds, the accused fled from the spot on a scooter. Five empty rounds have been recovered from the spot. The mobile phones of the four arrested accused have been seized. A probe is also underway to find out the antecedents of the weapon and how the shooter obtained it," he said.

Other aspects like funding for the crime and whether the accused carried out reconnaissance of the filmmaker's building are also being investigated, the official said. PTI DC BNM