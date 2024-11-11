Siddique murder: Main shooter sent to police custody till Nov 19; financial aspects to be probed

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) A local court on Monday remanded in police custody till November 19 alleged main shooter Shivkumar Gautam and four others arrested in NCP politician Baba Siddique's murder case to help investigators probe financial transactions and procurement of firearms.

Advertisment

Police told the court that Gautam was in contact with wanted accused Shubham Lonkar.

A month after the fatal attack on the NCP leader on October 12, the Mumbai crime branch in a joint operation with Uttar Pradesh's special task force nabbed Gautam and four others from UP.

Police have so far arrested 23 accused in connection with the murder.

Advertisment

Police on Monday sought custody of the five accused arrested from UP to ascertain financial transactions among the accused and how the firearms used in the crime were acquired and to track down the main conspirators.

The four other accused, Anurag Kashyap, Gyan Prakash Tripathi, Akash Srivastava and Akhilendra Pratap Singh, were arrested for sheltering Gautam.

As per police, Gautam was planning to flee to Nepal.

Advertisment

Additional chief judicial magistrate Vinod Patil remanded the five accused to police custody after accepting that custodial interrogation was required.

Seeking their remand, police told the court it wanted to probe the financial aspects of the case as well as how the shooter procured arms used in the crime.

Accused Anurag Kashyap provided Gautam Rs 2 lakh and the investigation is needed to trace the source of this money, police told the court.

Advertisment

Gautam was in touch with wanted accused Shubham Lonkar, police said.

Advocate Amit Mishra, appearing for the accused, said Gautam was ready to cooperate in the investigation and that he could be remanded in police custody.

Mishra requested the court to remand four other accused for a minimum period as no specific role had been assigned to them in the crime.

Advertisment

They are just accused of providing Shivkumar shelter, Mishra argued in court.

Former Maharashtra minister Siddique, 66, was shot dead on October 12 by three assailants outside his son MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office building in Bandra East, Mumbai.

He sustained two bullet injuries on his chest and was rushed to the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai, where he passed away.

Advertisment

Shubham Lonkar and his brother Pravin, who was arrested last month from Pune, had allegedly “enlisted” two alleged shooters including Shivkumar Gautam for executing Siddique's murder, police had said. PTI AVI ARU BNM SKL NSK