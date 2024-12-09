Siddique murder: MCOCA court remands 13 accused to police custody till Dec 16

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) A special court in Mumbai on Monday remanded 13 accused arrested in the NCP politician Baba Siddique's murder case to police custody till December 16.

The Mumbai crime branch, probing the high-profile case, has until now arrested 26 individuals, including the alleged main shooter Shivkumar Gautam, in connection with the October 12 murder of the former Maharashtra minister.

Police on November 30 invoked stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all the 26 accused.

Of the 26 accused, 13 were produced before the MCOCA court, which remanded them to police custody till December 16.

The police sought their custody, saying financial aspects related to the crime needed to be probed.

The rest of the arrested accused are already in jail under judicial custody.

Brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol, and another person Shubham Lonkar are listed as wanted accused in the case.

Baba Siddique, 66, was shot dead by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan's office in Mumbai's Bandra (East) area on the night of October 12. PTI AVI RSY