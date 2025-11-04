Sidhi district civil surgeon's face smeared with black ink by right-wing activists; 4 held

Sidhi (MP), Nov 4 (PTI) Right-wing activists blackened the face of civil surgeon S B Khare for allegedly not improving health facilities in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district despite submitting multiple memorandums on the issue, leading police to arrest four people, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday when Khare was coming out of his private clinic in Sidhi city and was about to leave in his official vehicle for discharging his official duties.

A group of right-wing activists led by Vivek Pandey caught the doctor and smeared black ink on his face and other parts of the body in protest against what they claimed poor health facilities in the district, police said, citing Khare's complaint.

Khare also alleged in the complaint that the attackers threatened to kill him.

When the civil surgeon's driver and assistant intervened, the activists fled from the spot.

Jamodi police station in-charge Divya Prakash Tripathi said a case was registered in connection with the incident under relevant sections of the BNS and four people, including Pandey, were arrested.