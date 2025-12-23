Sify Technologies CMD discusses AI-led digital transformation with UP CM

Lucknow, Dec 23 (PTI) Sify Technologies Chairman and Managing Director Raju Vegesna met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Tuesday, and discussed with him AI-led digital transformation and development of the proposed 'AI Cities' in Lucknow and Noida.

During the meeting at the chief minister's official residence, Adityanath said artificial intelligence is set to bring transformative change across governance, industry, healthcare, education and manufacturing.

He underlined that the Uttar Pradesh government is actively encouraging AI-based investments and innovation by building robust digital infrastructure and creating an enabling policy environment.

Briefing the chief minister, Vegesna said Sify has invested more than Rs 12,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh in the last five years, primarily for setting up state-of-the-art data centres in Lucknow and Noida.

The company plans to double this investment over the next three years, he added.

Vegesna shared with the chief minister that Sify's AI Edge Data Centre in Lucknow is nearing completion, and plans are underway to develop a large hyperscale AI campus in its vicinity.

In Noida, Sify is operating North India's largest AI data centre campus 'Noida-02' with another AI campus proposed alongside it. The company's first green hyperscale data centre, 'Noida-01', is already serving over 100 enterprise, government and hyperscale clients, a statement from the state government said.

It was also highlighted that the AI clusters in Lucknow and Noida will be seamlessly connected through Sify's national fibre network, enabling high-speed, low-latency AI workloads.

Vegesna further noted that global technology leaders such as Google, Meta and Oracle are strategic partners in Sify's data centre business, strengthening Uttar Pradesh's global technology footprint.