New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) A huge sign board a fell and damaged two vehicles, including an ambulance, in Dwarka More area during storm and thunder showers in Delhi here Friday evening, officials said.

According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials, a call was received about 10.15 pm and two fire tenders were pressed into service.

A few persons are suspected to be injured, the official said.

The local police and other other rescue teams also reached on the spot. PTI ALK VN VN