Sign declaration or apologise: EC tell Rahul again

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) As Congress leaders amplified the vote theft allegation of Rahul Gandhi, Election Commission on Saturday once again pressed the Leader of the Opposition to either sign a declaration to support his claims or apologise to the country for making "fake" charges.

A day after Gandhi and the EC exchanged barbs over alleged vote theft in at least three states, poll authority officials again insisted for a signed declaration by the Congress leader to substantiate his claims.

"Rahul Gandhi should either give a declaration as per the rules, or apologize to the country for his false allegations," an official said.

After his "vote chori" claims, chief electoral officers of Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Haryana had asked Gandhi to furnish names of those he claims were either left out or wrongfully included in the electoral roles along with a signed declaration as per Conduct of Election Rules.

But Gandhi had made it clear that he will not sign a declaration, asserting that he has already taken an oath to uphold the Constitution as a member of Parliament. PTI NAB ZMN