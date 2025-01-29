Sign language interpretation service for hearing-impaired launched in MP

Bhopal: A sign language interpretation service aimed at providing communication support to the hearing-impaired persons was launched here on Wednesday.

The service named SignAble's Live Interpretation Service was inaugurated by Ram Rao Bhosale, Commissioner of Directorate of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

This service will be available from Monday to Saturday between 9 am and 6 pm at major public places in the state such as police stations, district courts, social justice offices and hospitals. Deaf persons can instantly connect to an interpreter by scanning the QR code available at these places, Priti Soni, General Secretary of Deaf Can Foundation said.

On this occasion, the team of Deaf Can Foundation and SignAble Communications presented a special watch, which had numbers displayed in sign language, to Bhosale.

Bhosale said the initiative marks the implementation of formally-accessible services for the deaf community for the first time in Madhya Pradesh and reaffirms the government's commitment towards inclusivity and accessibility, he added.