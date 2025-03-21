Sign language introduced in Punjab Vidhan Sabha

Chandigarh, Mar 21 (PTI) Sign language was introduced during the Assembly session which commenced here on Friday with cabinet minister Dr Baljit Kaur saying the Punjab became the first state in the country to do so.

The Budget Session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha began here on Friday with the Governor's address.

Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Kaur said the speech of Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria was successfully broadcast in sign language during the session.

"Punjab has become the first state in the country to broadcast key legislative proceedings in sign language during the Vidhan Sabha session," she said in a statement.

She emphasised that broadcasting the governor's speech in sign language is a unique initiative of the Punjab government.

She said this step will ensure that individuals who are unable to speak and hear can stay informed about government policies and legislative discussions.

Kaur further said she had recommended to Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to introduce sign language interpretation for important discussions.

Accepting her recommendation, the Speaker ensured that Friday's proceedings were broadcast in sign language, she said.

Kaur said this decision will enable individuals who are unable to speak and hear to access government information and actively engage in the state's development.