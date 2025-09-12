Sign language workshop for tourism industry stakeholders in Assam

Guwahati, Sep 12 (PTI) In a step towards creating an inclusive tourism atmosphere in Assam, multiple stakeholders such as hoteliers, guides and tour operators have been trained in Indian sign language to better assist and welcome persons with disabilities.

The stakeholders were trained during a five-day workshop which concluded here on Friday, a statement said.

"With the launch of the ‘Sign & Serve’, the Indian sign language workshop, Assam has taken its first step toward a truly inclusive travel environment — a small beginning with the promise of a larger transformation," the organisers said.

The programme was organised by Shishu Sarothi, working in the field of training and empowerment of the specially abled, in collaboration with the Tour Operators Association of Assam and supported by North East Development Finance Corporation Ltd.

By learning the sign language, hoteliers, homestay owners, guides, tour operators and hospitality professionals can welcome the specially abled with empathy and confidence, making travel in Assam more inclusive and accessible, the organisers maintained.

They said the move will help the tourism sector expand its market reach as inclusivity will draw more domestic and international visitors.

It will be a boost for homestays and rural tourism as trained families can build genuine bonds with guests, offering immersive cultural experiences.

Participants from across the state, including Bodoland, Kaziranga, Majuli, Tinsukia, Tezpur, Karbi Anglong and Guwahati, attended the workshop.