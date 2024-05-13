Signal failure disrupts Mumbai suburban train services of Central Railway

Mumbai: Local train services on the Central Railway's main corridor here were disrupted due to signal failure in neighbouring Thane on Monday morning, officials said.

A Central Railway spokesperson said suburban services on all the railway lines in Thane failed because of some technical reasons at 9.16 am.

"Due to the signal failure at Thane on all lines, services between Kalyan (in Thane) and Kurla (in Mumbai) are affected," the spokesperson said.

The problem led to bunching of trains on both the sides of Thane station, as per commuters.

Various stations on the route witnessed huge crowds of office-goers waiting for trains in the morning rush hours.

The signalling system was restored at 10.15 am and services on all the lines were resumed, the CR spokesperson said.

The Central Railway's suburban network on the main corridor is spread from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai to Kalyan (in Thane district) and Khopoli (in Raigad).

Lakhs of commuters travel on the suburban corridors every day.