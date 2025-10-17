Signature Bridge, major roundabouts in Delhi to be decked up on Diwali

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Under the Delhi government's plan for a grand Diwali celebration, 25 prominent roundabouts and the landmark Signature Bridge over the Yamuna will be decked up, officials said on Friday.

Major roundabouts in the city, including Mandi House crossing, ITO, Patel Chowk, and Ashram Chowk, among others, will be colourfully lighted and beautified to give a touch of festivity to the surroundings and the people passing by, they said.

The government has also planned to light up Kartavya Path with lakhs of earthen diyas on October 18-19, said a Delhi government officer.

A Ramayana-themed laser show using drones is also part of the celebration. Two lakh diyas will be lit on October 18 and the same number on October 19, illuminating the Kartavya Path leading to India Gate.

The event will see the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, her cabinet ministers and MLAs. BJP MPs are also expected to attend the event.

Multiple agencies of the Delhi government, including MCD, PWD and Power department, among others, have been instructed to complete the preparations in time to ensure Diwali this year is celebrated in a "grand" manner across the city, said the government officer.

Detailed guidelines have been provided to all department heads and municipal authorities so that citizens can enjoy smooth traffic, a clean environment and a festive atmosphere, the officer said.

The special decorations will be maintained up to the Chhath festival, which is celebrated four days after Diwali. The festival of light will be celebrated on October 20.