Signature View Apartment residents protest as DDA delays promised rent on flat vacating

New Delhi: Residents of an apartment complex in Mukherjee Nagar here staged a protest on Thursday, demanding rent payments promised for vacating their flats, officials said.

"Despite vacating their homes long ago, owners of 111 flats are yet to receive the agreed-upon rent, as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has failed to take possession of the properties," Amrinder Singh Rakesh, president of Signature View Apartment RWA said.

He said that the Delhi High Court had directed the DDA in December to ensure that the flats were vacated within three months and that immediate rent assistance be provided. However, the residents claim that delays continue.

On March 19, the DDA had issued an e-tender to demolish the 336-flat Signature View Apartments, classifying the building as “dangerous” due to structural safety concerns.

Despite the order, many residents remain in the building, living in difficult conditions while awaiting clarity on the process, documentation, and handover procedures.

Protesters accused the DDA of disregarding the High Court directive, and delaying compliance, which they claim is not only contemptuous but also poses a risk to thousands of residents, a statement from the Signature View Apartment Residents Welfare Association (RWA) said.

In the statement they warned that any harm to life or property resulting from these delays would be solely the responsibility of the DDA.

The residents urged authorities to immediately begin rent payments as mandated by the court, according to the statement. There was no immediate reaction from the DDA regarding the protest and claims made by the residents.