Signature View Apartments RWA appeals to 91 families to vacate flats

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of Signature View Apartments in Mukherjee Nagar has appealed to the remaining 91 families to vacate their flats at the earliest to facilitate the demolition and reconstruction of the complex.

RWA president Amrendra Kumar Rakesh said most residents had already vacated the apartments, and efforts were underway to clear the remaining ones.

"We are urging the remaining residents to vacate their houses as soon as possible so that the floor area ratio (FAR) clearance process can be completed quickly," he said.

However, the RWA said some residents were still reluctant to vacate due to concerns over the FAR and the future allocation of reconstructed flats.

"Many have expressed apprehension that the revised FAR could affect the size and layout of their new homes once the rebuilding process begins," he said.

Rakesh claimed, "The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) would reconstruct the apartment complex and plans to add about 168 additional flats by utilising the revised FAR." The Signature View Apartments, comprising 336 flats across 12 blocks, was built under a DDA housing scheme launched in 2010 -- with 224 flats in the higher income group (HIG) and 112 in the middle income group (MIG) category.

However, soon after possession began in 2012, residents started reporting structural issues. Plaster from exterior walls began to fall, and several pillars developed cracks, raising safety concerns.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea challenging a Delhi High Court order that denied a stay on the demolition of the apartment complex.

The plea, heard by a bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe, sought a stay on the high court's interim order of September 17, which had allowed the DDA to proceed with the demolition.

The high court had directed the DDA to set up a camp office within two days inside the complex to assist residents with paperwork related to vacation and handover of flats.

It had also said that while demolition could proceed, the DDA must ensure minimum inconvenience to the residents.

The residents were granted time till October 12 to vacate their respective flats, with the court clarifying that their stay beyond that date would be at their own risk.

In December 2024, the Delhi High Court upheld an order of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) declaring the structures unsafe and allowed the DDA to demolish and rebuild the complex.

According to a senior MCD official, both the DDA and MCD are jointly working on the process of vacating and demolishing the Signature View Apartments. PTI SHB KSS KSS