Signature View Apartments RWA flags delays in rent disbursal, cites safety concerns

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) The Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of Signature View Apartments has written to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), urging it to release the promised rent payments to residents who have vacated their flats.

The RWA has raised concerns about the worsening condition of the building, which continues to pose safety risks to families still living there.

The DDA had earlier classified the 336-flat Signature View Apartments in noth Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar as a "dangerous building" and issued an e-tender for its demolition, citing structural safety concerns.

"We have written to the DDA stating that the building's condition is steadily deteriorating. Many families are still living here because they are unsure whether they will receive the rent assistance promised upon vacating," RWA president Amrender Singh Rakesh told PTI.

He said that chunks of concrete frequently fall from the ceilings and visible cracks have appeared on several walls.

There was no immediate response available from the DDA.

Earlier in November 2024, the Delhi High Court directed the DDA to ensure that residents vacate the premises within three months and that rent assistance be provided promptly.

However, the RWA claimed that the process has been delayed.

The RWA said that several residents despite the risks continue to stay in the building under difficult conditions. The residents have submitted emails to the DDA expressing their willingness to vacate, but they are waiting for clarity on the procedures and documentation required to hand over the flats.

"The building was declared unsafe in November 2023 and even after more than a year, people are still living here," Rakesh said.

Although 111 families have moved out, no rent payments have been made so far, he added.

The DDA, according to a circular dated March 17, issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for vacating the premises and floated an e-tender on March 17 for demolition work.

The selected agency will be responsible for dismantling buildings and transporting debris to an authorised MCD dumping site.

The last date for submitting bids for the tender is April 14, according to the circular.