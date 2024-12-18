Signatures of 17 absentee MLAs from ruling parties on legislative motion: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader

Nagpur, Dec 18 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav claimed on Wednesday the names and signatures of 17 absentee MLAs from treasury benches figured in a legislative motion during the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature.

Jadhav claimed names of 86 MLAs were mentioned in a motion moved under rule 292 to debate various development projects.

"Out of these 86 MLAs, 17 legislators were absent on December 16 and 17 while seven othersmight have been absent when the draft of the motion was prepared," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader told reporters.

The treasury benches comprise MLAs from the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP.

Jadhav claimed he sourced this information from the attendance register.

"It is up to the legislature to find out who signed on behalf of the absent MLAs," he added.

Jadhav also claimed he was not allowed to speak on the issue in the assembly.

Legislature officials were not available for comments. PTI MR NSK