Signboard falls on 2 vehicles at Dwarka Mor during storm in Delhi

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Three people were injured after a huge signboard fell on two vehicles, including an ambulance, at Dwarka Mor area amid strong winds and dust storm in the national capital on Friday evening, officials said.

Two injured persons were occupants of the ambulance, while the third was the driver of an auto rickshaw, they said.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said a call was received about the incident around 10.15 pm and two fire tenders were pressed into service. The injured were taken to the hospital, they said.

Police and other other rescue teams were deployed to rescue the three injured persons from the spot. A crane was used to remove the debris, police said.

A huge traffic jam was witnessed on the roads going towards Dwarka and Uttam Nagar due to the incident. PTI ALK SKY SKY