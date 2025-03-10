Significant deals to be inked during PM Modi's visit to Mauritius: Indian envoy Srivastava

Port Louis, Mar 10 (PTI) India and Mauritius are set to ink "significant agreements" to advance economic ties during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day state visit here starting Tuesday, Indian High Commissioner to the island country, Anurag Srivastava, said on Monday.

Speaking to PTI, Srivastava highlighted the launch of RuPay card and Unified Payment Interface (UPI) in Mauritius as key tools to boost tourist inflows into the East African nation.

"In terms of our economic relationship, there is a lot of potential. The expectation is that during the visit, there would be further discussions and significant agreements regarding trade to take forward this economic tie," Srivastava said.

India and Mauritius strengthened their economic bond through the 2021 Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement, India's first trade deal with an African nation.

In FY 2023-24, India's exports to Mauritius was USD 778.03 million, while Mauritian exports to India was USD 73.10 million, and the total trade amounted to USD 851.13 million.

Srivastava emphasised how RuPay and UPI enhanced financial connectivity between the two nations.

"It has been very useful in terms of tourist inflow, and it is very useful for those who intend to go to India for medical and healthcare purposes. So all in all, it is our effort to popularise these cards as much as possible in Mauritius," Srivastava said.

Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam has set a goal to reduce the debt ratio to approximately 60 per cent of the GDP from 83 per cent by collaborating with development partners, global institutions, and nations supportive of Mauritius.

Mauritius also seeks to diversify its economy, including into sectors such as sports economy.

"Some of the development projects are in the arena of sports. Football fields have been developed along with other sporting facilities, which can be found all over Mauritius.

"We are, in fact, in discussion with Mauritius to take forward our people-to-people ties, our cultural relations, and other areas which concern people from both sides," Srivastava said.

The two countries are expected to sign agreements on bilateral trade, combating cross-border financial crimes, and supporting small and medium enterprises.

Talks on exchanging human and skilled resources may also begin, potentially leading to a future agreement. Prime Minister Modi’s visit, the first bilateral trip to Mauritius since Ramgoolam's government took office last November, is seen as timely.

"The visit of Prime Minister Modi at this juncture is very timely because it provides for early engagement with this government, and it would, in a way, provide the orientation for the relationship in the months and years ahead," Srivastava said.

Modi will arrive in Mauritius on Tuesday, and lay a wreath at the samadhis of Sir Shiv Sagar Gulam.

Leaders of the two countries will then inaugurate projects of Indian development assistance, prominent among these are the civil service college project and the Area Health Centre project.

Before his departure on March 12, Modi would visit the Ganga Talao, a crater lake in the mountainous Savanne district. PTI RK ARI