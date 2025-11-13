Stubble Burning in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Strict instructions from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and continuous monitoring by the authorities have led to a significant decline in stubble burning incidents across Uttar Pradesh, an official statement issued here on Thursday said.

Proactive measures by the state government have encouraged farmers to adopt alternative methods for crop residue management, it added.

According to official data, 20 districts — Mathura, Pilibhit, Saharanpur, Barabanki, Lakhimpur Kheri, Kaushambi, Etah, Hardoi, Jalaun, Fatehpur, Maharajganj, Kanpur Dehat, Jhansi, Mainpuri, Bahraich, Etawah, Gorakhpur, Aligarh, Unnao and Sitapur — have reported a marked reduction in stubble burning cases.

Among them, Etah, Kaushambi, Sitapur and Unnao have recorded the lowest number of such incidents.

To ensure strict vigil, the chief minister had instructed all district magistrates and concerned departments to monitor stubble burning through satellite surveillance, the statement said.

The administration has also intensified awareness campaigns to encourage farmers to use crop residue management equipment, composting techniques, and bio-decomposer solutions, it added.

The state government has also enforced a penalty for those found burning crop residue.

Farmers found practising stubble burning on less than two acres of land will be liable to pay an environmental compensation of Rs 2,500, while farmfires on two to five acres will incur a Rs 5,000 penalty, and those on more than five acres will face a Rs 15,000 fine, according to officials.

Additionally, one nodal officer is being assigned for every 50 to 100 farmers to ensure effective prevention of stubble burning in their respective areas, the statement said.

Officials said coordinated efforts by the state government have not only reduced pollution levels but also promoted sustainable agricultural practices among farmers, it added.