'Significant development work' carried out at tehsil, block, district levels: CM Khattar

Chandigarh, Oct 15 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said "significant development work" has been undertaken at the tehsil, block, and district levels in the last nine years of the BJP-led state government's tenure.

The chief minister commended the current government's transparent approach to employment, emphasising that jobs are now based on merit rather than corruption or nepotism, which was allegedly prevalent under the previous regime.

"Significant development work has been undertaken at the tehsil, block and district levels during the past nine years," said Khattar.

Khattar was addressing gatherings during the 'Jan Samvad' programmes held at Barwala in Panchkula district and Shahzadpur in Ambala district.

He also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government has initiated numerous public welfare schemes during its nearly nine-and-a-half year tenure.

The state government has also undertaken significant public welfare initiatives by implementing systemic changes, he said.

During this period, the present government has accomplished twice the amount of work while utilising only half the resources, in comparison to the previous regimes. This demonstrates its commitment to efficient governance, the chief minister said.

According to an official statement, Khattar highlighted various government schemes for financial assistance, including pensions for widows, the differently-abled and other social security benefits being run by the state government.

Raising the issue of Naraingarh Sugar Mill in Ambala, farmers raised the issue of payment of sugarcane dues.

The chief minister assured that efforts are underway to rectify the sugar mill's operations. The sugar mill is currently facing financial obligations of Rs 250 crore, including Rs 100 crore to HARCO bank, he said.

Clearing the outstanding dues of farmers at sugar mills remains a priority for the government, he said.