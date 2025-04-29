Significant drop in unemployment in Uttar Pradesh, says government

Lucknow, Apr 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh has seen a historic drop in unemployment from 18 per cent in 2016 to 3 per cent now, the state government said in a statement.

It attributed the significant improved to the government's transparent recruitment processes and youth-focused policies.

"Owing to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's sustained efforts, unemployment in Uttar Pradesh has decreased sixfold since 2016. The state has not only created numerous government job opportunities, but also boosted private sector employment, fostering greater confidence and self-reliance among the youth," the statement said.

It added that over 8.5 lakh government jobs were provided via various commissions and recruitment boards, including appointments made in police, education, health and revenue departments.

The statement further said that the formation of an Outsourcing Service Corporation, aiming to protect the interests of outsourced employees, is underway.

Initiatives like start-up schemes, self-employment plans and the Mission Rozgar programme have created new employment avenues, marking significant long-term progress, it added. PTI NAV RUK RUK