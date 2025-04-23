'Significant efforts' made to restore normalcy in Manipur: Governor

Imphal, Apr 23 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday said that "significant efforts" have been undertaken over the past few months to restore normalcy and ensure that the state progresses on the path of peace and stability.

Manipur, which witnessed the killing of at least 260 people in ethnic violence since May 2023, is currently under President's rule. The strife between the Meitei and Kuki communities also rendered thousands of people homeless forcing them to stay in relief camps.

"The government has undertaken significant efforts over the past few months to restore normalcy in the state. Attempts have also been made to ensure that Manipur progresses on the path of peace and stability," Bhalla said while addressing a gathering on the occasion of Khongjom Day observation in Thoubal district.

Khongjom Day is observed to pay tribute to those who had sacrificed their lives in the Anglo-Manipur War of 1891.

The governor also highlighted the ongoing initiatives aimed at improving the condition of the internally displaced persons staying in relief camps.

Under the Ministry of Tourism's ‘Hunar Se Rozgar’ initiative, steps have been taken to create employment opportunities for the youth, particularly for those affected by displacement.

The ‘Hunar Se Rozgar’ programme was aimed at persons with not much means and in need to acquire skills facilitative to employment.

Emphasising the importance to strengthen the education sector, Bhalla stated that it is vital for the youth to not only understand history but also acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in today’s fast-paced world.

He also said the state has launched the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' to raise awareness about the harmful effects of substance abuse, as part of the Centre's broader mission to build a drug-free nation.

He urged the youth to contribute towards building a better Manipur and to uphold the ideals of justice, equality, and brotherhood.

The governor also condemned Tuesday's terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

President's Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as the chief minister. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been placed under suspended animation.