Significant progress made in agriculture in Manipur: Guv

Imphal, Mar 25 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday said significant progress has been made in agriculture in the northeastern state with advancements in farming techniques, sustainability and mechanisation.

Bhalla was speaking at the inaugural function of the ‘State Krishi Mela, 2025’ in Imphal.

"Agriculture is the backbone of our state, sustaining and driving our economic growth. The State Krishi Mela serves as a platform for sharing innovations, knowledge and awareness on various government schemes available for the enhancement of the agriculture sector," he said.

"Over the years, significant progress has been made in the field of agriculture, with development in farming techniques, sustainability and mechanisation,” the governor said.

More efforts are needed to enhance productivity and efficiency, and the Central Agricultural University in Imphal has a pivotal role in advancing research and development, Bhalla said.

The government will continue to provide essential support in the form of seeds, guidance, subsidies and financial assistance to farmers, he added.