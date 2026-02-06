Significant progress made in renewal energy adoption, operational safety in FY'26: NFR

Guwahati, Feb 6 (PTI) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) made “significant progress” in the fields of renewable energy adoption, electric traction and operational safety during the current financial year, officials said.

In a major boost to green energy initiatives, 9.27 MWp (megawatt-peak) rooftop solar power plants were commissioned till December, 2025, they said.

“This achievement is 373 per cent higher than the corresponding period of the previous financial year, and also marks the highest-ever rooftop solar capacity installed in a single financial year since 2011-12,” the NFR said in a statement.

The cumulative solar power capacity under NFR has reached 18.4 MWp as on December 31, 2025.

Under electric traction initiatives, Trip Inspection (TRIP) sheds at New Jalpaiguri and Dibrugarh were commissioned on August 20 and November 27 last year, respectively, to facilitate electric locomotive trip inspections and improve operational reliability, it said.

Indigenous automatic train protection system ‘Kavach’ has been fitted in 81 electric locomotives out of a total fleet of 285, the NFR statement said.

As part of the transition towards cleaner traction, 31 pairs of trains have been converted from diesel traction to end-to-end electric traction, “leading to the saving of 26 diesel locomotives”, it said.

Sectional videography during night hours has also been introduced in Katihar, Alipurduar, Rangiya and Tinsukia divisions to enhance route learning and situational awareness among the staff, it said. PTI SSG RBT