Significant progress on major river-linking initiative in next couple of months: Minister

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Jal Shakti minister C R Paatil said on Thursday that significant progress on a major river-linking initiative would take place within the next couple of months.

At the valedictory session of India Water Week 2024, Paatil highlighted the government's efforts to address India's water crisis through river-linking projects and sustainable local water management.

He announced that significant progress on a major river-linking initiative would take place within the next couple of months. Though he didn't divulge details.

"In just 1-2 months, we will advance a major river-linking project, ensuring water is available where it's needed," Paatil said, adding it will also prevent floods by redirecting water from where it's in excess.

He stressed the importance of local water conservation, particularly in rural areas, noting that water in every village should be absorbed by land and allowed to flow away wastefully.

"We began in Gujarat and are now in discussions with Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Work is set to begin in the next 10-15 days," he added, indicating the expansion of these efforts across states.

Paatil lauded the work showcased at the event's exhibitions, saying the innovations demonstrated were ahead of their time and reflected the potential for solving India's water challenges.

He acknowledged the resourcefulness of farmers, who are using both "jugaad" and technology to address water issues.

The minister also addressed the financial and logistical challenges of building dams, emphasizing the growing preference for alternative solutions over large-scale dam construction.

A senior Jal Shakti Ministry official said the event saw participation from 4,500 delegates, including 200 delegates from 40 countries, as well as 26 Indian states and union territories.

The event featured over 140 exhibitors and included sessions on a variety of critical issues such as integrated water resource management, public-private partnerships in the water sector, and climate action.

The India Water Week also focused on the importance of climate action, particularly in managing the impacts of climate change on water availability and storage, he said.