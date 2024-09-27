Significant surge in tourist footfall expected in 2024-25: Assam minister

Guwahati, Sep 27 (PTI) Assam minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on Friday said the northeastern state is expecting a significant surge in tourist footfall in the coming days, which would augur well for the local economy.
Baruah also inaugurated the Manas National Park for this year’s tourist season on the occasion of World Tourism Day.
“With its stunning landscapes and diverse wildlife, we're expecting a significant surge in tourist footfall this season, further boosting eco-tourism and contributing to the local economy,” the tourism minister said in a post on X.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in another post on X, said nearly one crore tourists visited the state in the 2023-24 fiscal.
“Assam A land of natural beauty and enchanted spirituality; a land of opportunities and a land of infinite possibilities. In 2023-2024, ~1 cr tourists visited Assam,” he said.
“I invite you to spend this festive season exploring #AwesomeAssam,” he added.
Earlier in the day, Baruah took part in rafting on the Beki river and a plantation drive on the occasion.
“Had an exhilarating time rafting on the Beki River alongside BTC Chief @PramodBoroBTR after inaugurating the new tourist season at Manas National Park, keeping in line with the celebration of #WorldTourismDay. Manas is ready to offer unforgettable experiences, showcasing Assam's natural beauty!” he said.
Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) chief Pramod Boro, who was also present at the inauguration ceremony, added: “Glad to attend the Opening Ceremony of the Manas National Park, in the presence of Hon’ble Cabinet Minister Shri @jayanta_malla dangoriya today.” PTI SSG RBT