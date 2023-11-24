Signing of attendance register made mandatory for TMC MLAs during winter

Kolkata, Nov 24 (PTI) A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked TMC legislators to attend the ongoing winter session of the assembly, signing an attendance register was made mandatory for all party MLAs and ministers on Friday.

Advertisment

Banerjee, expressing discontent on Thursday, criticised a segment of party MLAs for irregular attendance during assembly sessions, highlighting its impact on the ruling dispensation during opposition-initiated votes, particularly by the BJP.

"We have initiated a new attendance register system today at the party's chief whip Nirmal Ghosh's office for all party MLAs, with a separate register for party ministers at the office of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay.

"Henceforth, it is mandatory for all MLAs and ministers to sign in and out with timestamps," stated a senior TMC MLA.

Advertisment

Speaker Biman Banerjee has also, on multiple occasions, urged both ruling and opposition party MLAs to be present and actively participate in assembly proceedings.

The West Bengal Assembly was adjourned for the day on Friday after offering obituary references for eminent individuals who passed away during the session.

Two bills are slated for presentation during the winter session, which commenced on November 24 and is scheduled to continue until the first week of December. PTI PNT NN