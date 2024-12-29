Sikh activist escapes unhurt after unidentified assailants open fire at car in Patiala: Police

Patiala (Punjab), Dec 29 (PTI) Sikh activist Bakshish Singh escaped unhurt after unidentified assailants opened fire at his car in this Punjab district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place around 1:30 am on the Patiala South Bypass road near Urban Estate, they added.

According to Patiala's Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh, the incident is being investigated and an FIR has been lodged at the Urban State police station.

According to police sources, Baba Bakshish Singh, who has been raising various issues, including those of "Bandi Singhs" (Sikh prisoners), was returning from the Gurdwara Karhali Sahib, near Samana, to his residence in SST Nagar when the unidentified assailants fired at his car.

According to the sources, two or three rounds were fired at Bakshish Singh's car but he managed to escape unhurt.

"Bandi Singhs" are those who political parties like Shiromani Akali Dal claim are languishing in jails even after the completion of their sentences. PTI COR SUN RC