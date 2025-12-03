Sikh body demands one-time quota in J-K

Srinagar, Dec 3 (PTI) The All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) on Wednesday demanded a one-time reservation for the Sikh community in Jammu and Kashmir.

The committee chairman, Jagmohan Singh Raina, said the reservation in jobs and education should be given to the people who really deserve it, and it should not be a continuous process.

"Facts and provisions should be sorted out meticulously so that merit holders do not suffer and the maximum share should be for the majority community," Raina said in a statement here.

"It has been observed that a person gets the benefits of reservation on multiple fronts. The process needs to be changed, and it should be the prerogative of the candidate to avail the reservation benefits at the education level or at the job level.

"Once a youth avails the benefits of reservation, the process should be stopped forthwith. It is not just to extend the benefits of the reservation to the same youth time and again," he said.

Raina said that under the National Minority Act, Sikh is a minority community.

Yet no quota for it is an injustice, he said, and accused the ruling National Conference of practising a "double policy." PTI MIJ VN VN