Sikh delegation presents recommendations on holy relics to PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) A Sikh delegation, including Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, on Friday submitted recommendations for the safekeeping and a befitting display of the "Jore Sahib", a footwear each of Guru Gobind Singh and his wife, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi said the holy relics will inspire the future generations to follow the path of courage, righteousness, justice and social harmony shown by the 10th and last human Sikh guru. After Gobind Singh's demise, Sikhs consider their sacred scripture, Granth Sahib, as their living guru.

Holy relics as significant and spiritually important as the "Jore Sahib" are as much a part of the glorious Sikh history as they are of the cultural ethos of nation, Modi said in a post on X.

"I was very happy to receive the distinguished and accomplished members of the Sikh delegation who handed over their recommendations with regard to the safekeeping and befitting display of the immensely sacred and invaluable holy 'Jore Sahib' of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Mata Sahib Kaur Ji," the prime minister said.

Puri noted that his family has been performing "seva" (service) of these holy relics from the time those were bestowed upon his ancestors by Gobind Singh and his wife more than 300 years ago.

He said his ancestor was blessed to be in the direct service of the 10th guru, adding that it is believed that the highly-respected spiritual and temporal head of the community had asked him to seek any reward in return.

"Our ancestor requested Guru Sahib to kindly grant him his divine permission to keep the sacred 'Jore Sahib' so that the direct blessings of Guru Sahib and Mata Ji continue in his family and their generations to follow," the minister said in a post on X.

The last custodian was his cousin, Sardar Jasmeet Singh Puri, who lived in Karol Bagh on a street that was subsequently named Guru Gobind Singh Marg to honour the sanctity of the holy relics, Puri added.

"Since I am one of the eldest members of the family now, his wife Manpreet Ji wrote to me to find an appropriate home for these holy relics so that the faithful could pay their obeisance to the revered 'Jore Sahib' in greater numbers," the minister said.

Puri said the Ministry of Culture has examined the relics, including carbon testing, to establish their authenticity.

The members of the delegation have made their recommendations and presented a report to Modi who, he said, has always expressed respect towards the teachings of Sikh gurus and affection towards the members of the community.

"PM Modi's unmatched affection towards our Sangat reflects in several compassionate and visionary decisions taken under his farsighted leadership in the last transformative eleven years. He has also taken keen personal interest in matters pertaining to enhancement of several Sikh religious places and in ensuring better connectivity and accessibility to these centres of pilgrimage," he said. PTI KR RC