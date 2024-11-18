Sikh diaspora delighted with Trump's victory, says Darshan Dhaliwal

Patiala, Nov 18 (PTI) Prominent Indian-American Sikh leader from Wisconsin, Darshan Singh Dhaliwal, on Monday said Donald Trump winning the US presidential elections reflected the expectations of the majority of the Sikh diaspora in the United States.

Talking to reporters at his native village Rakhra in Patiala district, the US-based billionaire said Trump's strong ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will further enhance the potential for positive relations between the two nations.

"Trump winning the elections is a blessing for India," he claimed.

Talking about the Sikh diaspora, Dhaliwal said the community members are in high spirits with Trump winning the elections defeating his closest rival Kamala Harris.

"Sikhs are respected, acknowledged and recognised because of their turban, and most turbaned Sikhs occupy places of reverence in business and politics in the US," Dhaliwal claimed.

Dhaliwal also said that he would raise Sikh issues with the Trump administration since he has close ties with the Republicans.

The US-based billionaire is in Punjab for his father's death anniversary at his native village which will be attended by Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday. PTI COR CHS ARI