Sikh Guru remark row: Delhi Assembly directs Atishi to submit statement by Jan 19

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Delhi Assembly on Thursday directed Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Atishi to submit her written statement regarding her alleged "derogatory remark" made against Sikh Gurus in the recently concluded winter session.

The chairperson of the Assembly's Privileges Committee has asked Atishi to submit her written statement by January 19, stated a communication sent to her by the Assembly secretariat.

The issue of disrespect shown to Sikh Gurus allegedly by Atishi after a discussion, on the Delhi government programme held last year to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary, in the Assembly session on January 6 has snowballed into a major political controversy involving BJP ruling in Delhi and the AAP-ruled Punjab.

While Punjab Police registered an FIR in Jalandhar over the use and circulation of an alleged "doctored" video clip of Atishi, Delhi Assembly has demanded replies from top police officers from the state over breach of privilege.

The Assembly communication to Atishi said that during the proceedings of Winter Session on January 6, she demanded a discussion on pollution in Delhi, defying the Speaker, who told her that the debate was listed for the next day.

"While doing so you had allegedly made derogatory remarks against the Sikh Gurus which led to pandemonium in the House and disturbed the proceedings. Keeping with the principles of natural justice the Speaker requested that you attend the sitting and clarify the true position," it said.

Atishi did not attend the sittings of the House after the incident.

Speaker Vijender Gupta then referred the matter to the Committee of Privileges. He also directed a forensic examination of a video clip of an Assembly recording posted on social media by Delhi cabinet minister Kapil Mishra and BJP MLAs, accusing Atishi of disrespecting Sikh Gurus. PTI VIT VIT AMJ AMJ