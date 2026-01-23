Sikh Guru remark row: Delhi Assembly seeks documents from Punjab Police over Atishi's video

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly Secretariat on Friday wrote to the Punjab police chief seeking copies of documents, including the FIR and forensics report, related to a purported video clip of Leader of Opposition Atishi in which she is seen making derogatory remarks against Sikh gurus.

This comes a day after, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav in his reply to the Delhi Assembly secretary regarding the FIR registered in connection with the “doctored” video clip, had said that police acted in accordance with the law and the material available on record.

Earlier, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta had said a forensic science laboratory report on the veracity of the video related to Leader of Opposition Atishi's alleged remarks disrespecting Sikh gurus stated that the clip was original and without any tampering.

A political row erupted after the BJP accused Atishi of using “insensitive words” against Guru Tegh Bahadur after the end of a discussion in the Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly on January 6 to mark 350 years of the martyrdom of the ninth Sikh Guru, Bhai Sati Das, Bhai Mati Das and Bhai Dayala.

The BJP MLAs also demanded an apology from the former Delhi chief minister for her alleged objectionable language, hurting religious sentiments and undermining the dignity of the House. They further demanded that her membership of the House be scrapped.

The video clip was shared on social media by several BJP leaders, including Delhi minister Kapil Mishra.

The Delhi Assembly on January 10 issued notices to the Punjab DGP, the special DGP (cyber crime) and the Jalandhar police commissioner, seeking their replies over the FIR registered based on a complaint received from a Jalandhar resident.

The complainant had alleged that on January 7, he noticed certain video clips circulating on social media in which Atishi was shown to be making derogatory remarks against Sikh Gurus through misleading subtitles.

It was alleged that since the original video of the actual speech, which was later uploaded on the official social media account of Atishi, did not feature any such derogatory remarks, the video clips were edited in a manner intended to present a manipulated version of the original speech, hurt religious sentiments and provoke communal tension.

Following the accusations against her, Atishi has refuted the charge, saying a video clip of her shared on social media had been tampered with by the BJP.

The assembly secretariat on Friday issued a reminder to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Punjab, asking it to submit pending forensic records related to the FIR registered in Jalandhar by January 28.

Earlier directed to be submitted by January 22, through a communication issued on January 16 by the assembly secretary, the documents sought to include a copy of the complaint, a copy of the FIR, a copy of the report of the social media expert or technical cell or Punjab Police, and a copy of the report of the Punjab forensic science lab. PTI VIT VIT OZ OZ