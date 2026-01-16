Sikh Guru remark row: Delhi Assembly special session to be convened, if required: Speaker

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday said a special session of the House will be convened, "if required", following the "unfortunate incident" of alleged disrespect towards Sikh Gurus that disrupted proceedings for three days.

The controversy stems from allegations of disrespect towards Sikh Gurus during a discussion in the Assembly on January 6 related to the Delhi government's programme held last year to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. The issue has since escalated into a major political row involving the BJP in Delhi and the AAP-ruled Punjab.

Leader of the Opposition in Delhi Assembly Atishi has accused the BJP of indulging in petty politics by dragging the name of the ninth Sikh Guru. She, however, did not attend the Assembly sittings after the incident.

While the Punjab Police registered an FIR in Jalandhar over the use and circulation of an alleged "doctored" video clip of Atishi, the Delhi Assembly has sought responses from senior police officers in Punjab over an alleged breach of privilege.

Addressing a press conference here, Gupta said that on January 7, the verbatim transcript of the January 6 proceedings was read out in the House, after which Atishi was given an opportunity to clarify her position. He said she was also given a chance to explain herself on January 6 itself.

The Speaker said that when the issue was first raised, Atishi left the House without responding, even though she could have clarified her stand at that moment. As members collectively heard the matter, the atmosphere became extremely tense, forcing the Chair to suspend proceedings.

Gupta said the Chair refrained from taking an immediate decision on January 7, given the seriousness and sensitivity of the issue. The following day, the Assembly Secretariat confirmed the verbatim record through video evidence, after which Atishi was again asked to come to the House to offer an explanation or express regret and place her defence on record.

He said controversies of this nature arise when words are spoken without emotional connect, sensitivity and reverence, leading to hurt sentiments.

Gupta emphasised that the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition occupy important constitutional positions and carry equal responsibilities to respect public sentiment and the dignity of the House.

He said, "Not participating in discussions, leaving the House and remaining absent for the rest of the session despite repeated summons was a matter of serious concern." The Delhi Assembly on Thursday directed Atishi to submit her written statement by January 19 regarding the alleged "derogatory remark" made against Sikh Gurus during the recently concluded Winter session.

Gupta said the Assembly Secretariat has issued a notice to the Director of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Punjab, seeking a detailed response along with the basis of its report, with time granted till January 22. He said the House would not permit any dilution of truth or interference with due process.

The Speaker said replies have been received from the Director General of Police, Punjab, and the Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, while additional time has been granted to both to submit detailed responses due to personal and official reasons.

On the forensic examination, Gupta said the Special Director General of Police (Cyber Crime), Punjab, has submitted a written reply stating that the cyber crime wing had no operational or investigative role in the matter. He said the reply is under examination and the officer may be asked to appear for further clarification.

Gupta also said the Committee on Privileges of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has initiated proceedings in the matter and issued a notice to Atishi over an alleged breach of privilege, seeking her written reply by January 19.

"If required, the House will convene again to uphold its dignity and the democratic will of the people," he added.