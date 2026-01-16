Sikh Guru remark row: Delhi Speaker says issue made it impossible to continue legislative business

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday said that an "unfortunate incident" in the House on January 6 disrupted proceedings for three days and created an atmosphere in which it became impossible to continue legislative business.

The issue of alleged disrespect towards Sikh Gurus by Atishi in the Assembly on January 6, following a discussion on the Delhi government's programme held last year to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, has snowballed into a major political controversy involving the ruling BJP in Delhi and the AAP-ruled Punjab.

Atishi has accused the BJP of indulging in petty politics by dragging the name of the ninth Sikh guru. She, however, did not attend the sittings of the Delhi Assembly after the incident.

While Punjab Police registered an FIR in Jalandhar over the use and circulation of an alleged "doctored" video clip of Atishi, the Delhi Assembly has demanded replies from top police officers from the state over breach of privilege.

At a press conference here, Gupta said that on January 7, the verbatim transcript of the January 6 proceedings was read out in the House, following which Leader of the Opposition Atishi was given an opportunity to clarify her position. She had also been given the chance on January 6 also.

The Delhi Assembly speaker said the roles of the Punjab Forensic Science Laboratory, the police, officers concerned and political figures involved in the matter need to be clarified and that the entire issue, including the alleged conspiracy behind it, must be examined thoroughly.

When the matter was first raised in the House, Atishi left without responding, even though she could have explained her position at that moment, Gupta said, adding that after members heard the issue collectively in the Assembly, the situation became extremely tense, forcing the Chair to suspend proceedings.

"Although the matter was listed again on January 7, the chair refrained from taking an immediate decision, considering the seriousness and sensitivity of the issue. A day's time was taken to verify the facts properly before allowing any discussion", he said.

Gupta said that the following day, the Assembly secretariat confirmed the verbatim record through video evidence and after confirmation, Atishi was again asked to come to the House to offer an explanation or express regret, and to place her defence on record.

Controversies like this arise when there is a lack of emotional connect, reverence and dedication, leading to utterance of words that hurt sentiments, the Delhi Assembly Speaker said. Gupta said no discussion in the House had ever concluded without the Leader of the Opposition expressing views. He asserted that the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition represent important constitutional positions.

Not participating in the discussion, not offering due respect during the proceedings, leaving the House, followed by remaining absent for the rest of the session despite repeated summons, was a matter of serious concern, he said.

Delhi Assembly on Thursday directed Atishi to submit her written statement by January 19 regarding her alleged "derogatory remark" made against Sikh Gurus in the recently concluded winter session. PTI SHB NSD NSD