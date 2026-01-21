Sikh Guru remark row: SGPC delegation meets Delhi Police chief, demands FIR against Atishi

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) A delegation of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Wednesday met Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha and submitted a complaint demanding registration of a case against AAP leader Atishi over her alleged remark against Sikh Gurus.

The delegation met Golchha at the Delhi Police headquarters here.

"Highly objectionable words were spoken against the Sikh Gurus by Atishi Marlena, the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Vidhan Sabha on January 6," the delegation said in its complaint.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vijender Gupta has released the transcript of the proceedings, according to which Atishi has "disrespected the revered Sikh Gurus", it said.

Citing the transcript, the complaint by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) said the religious sentiments of the Sikh community worldwide have been seriously hurt by the "highly objectionable utterance" of Atishi.

The leader of opposition has refuted the charge, saying a video clip of her shared on social media had been tampered with by the BJP. The AAP-ruled Punjab has registered a FIR based on a forensic examination conducted in the state that termed the video clip "doctored".

The SGPC delegation stated in its complaint that the former Delhi chief minister has not shown regret over the incident and held her "fully accountable and responsible" for hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community.

The alleged incident took place during the Delhi Assembly's Winter session on January 6, after a discussion on Delhi government's programme in November last year to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahduar.

The delegation stated that it was "unfortunate" that Atishi hurt sentiments of Sikhs at a time when the community in the country and abroad was observing the Guru's martyrdom anniversary.

"Therefore, it is requested to your good self to take strict legal action against Atishi Marlena, and a case be registered against her under the relevant provisions of the law," the complaint said.

Delhi Assembly has referred the matter to its Privileges Committee, which has received the AAP leader's statement.

The ruling BJP MLAs have demanded cancellation of Atishi's membership of the House over the incident. PTI VIT PRK PRK