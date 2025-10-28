Sikh Gurus' contribution to India's eternal heritage unforgettable: UP CM

Lucknow, Oct 28 (PTI) The contribution of Sikh Gurus to India's eternal heritage is unforgettable, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday, as the sacred 'Joda Sahib' of the 'Charan Suhave Guru Charan Yatra' received a grand welcome in Lucknow.

The Yatra, a profound symbol of the Sikh community's faith, is associated with the revered Joda Sahib of the tenth Sikh Guru Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Mata Sahib Kaur, both of whom are considered among the most sacred emblems of Sikh devotion.

During the event, Adityanath said that the Guru tradition has bestowed upon India not only faith but also the ideals of service, sacrifice, and national protection.

He emphasised that it is "our collective duty to preserve this spiritual heritage and pass on its inspiration to future generations".

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was also present on the occasion.

At a special ceremony held at the Yahiyaganj Gurudwara, the CM listened to the Guruvani and honoured the Yatra members by tying turbans on their heads. The Gurudwara Committee welcomed him with a robe and a memento.

"The Sikh Gurus' contribution to India's eternal tradition is unforgettable. From Guru Nanak Dev Ji to Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj and his four Sahibzadas, their supreme sacrifices to protect religion, humanity, and the nation continue to inspire generations," he said, according to a statement.

The CM quoted, "Jithe jaaye bahey mera Satguru, so thaan suhava Ram raje," meaning "wherever the holy feet of the Guru rest, that place becomes as sacred as Ramrajya." "The Yatra reconnects people with the glorious Guru tradition that gave India a new direction in culture, courage, and sacrifice," he said.

Adityanath noted that this Yatra began on the occasion of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Maharaj.

"It is not merely a spiritual journey but a moving tribute that inspires renunciation, sacrifice, and devotion to the nation," he remarked.

The chief minister said that for nearly 250 years, the sacred footprints of Guru Maharaj, once located in Pakistan (then undivided India), are now being enshrined at Patna Sahib.

Beginning from Delhi, this Yatra is spreading a sense of reverence and pride for the Guru tradition across the country, he said, adding that the Yahiyaganj Gurudwara in Lucknow holds special significance, as it is associated with Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, symbolising shared faith and national unity.

Reaffirming his respect for the Sikh community, Adityanath said, "The Guru tradition embodies faith, service, and sacrifice for the nation." He urged everyone to preserve this rich heritage and draw inspiration from it for the future.

Adityanath added that the Yatra is "not just a remembrance of the past, but a guiding light for the present and future", calling upon all devotees to carry forward this message of national unity and spiritual awakening.

The event was also attended by UP Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna, Minister of State Baldev Singh Aulakh, Minority Commission Member Sardar Parbinder Singh, Gurudwara Committee officials, and several public representatives, according to the statement. PTI KIS NB NB