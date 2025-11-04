Sikh 'jatha' visits Lahore to celebrate 'Parkash Purb' of Guru Nanak Dev

Amritsar, Nov 4 (PTI) Jathedar Akal Takht Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj along with a 'jatha' (a group) of nearly 1,900 Sikh pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border for the celebrations of 'Parkash Purb' of Guru Nanak Dev.

Upon reaching Lahore, Sikh pilgrims were accorded a warm welcome by Pakistan's Punjab province minister Ramesh Singh Arora and senior officials of the Pakistan Evacuee Trust Board.

On this occasion, Chairman of Pakistan Evacuee Trust Board Dr. Sajid Mehmood Chohan, Additional secretary Nasir Mustaq, vice president Pakistan Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Mahesh Singh were also present.

Addressing a gathering in Lahore, Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj said, "We are immensely happy with the warm welcome accorded to Sikh pilgrims from India who were here to observe the birth anniversary of first Sikh guru Nanak Dev who was also founder of Sikhism." Earlier, the Centre had refused to send Sikh pilgrims to Pakistan on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's Parkash Purb, citing the security scenario with the neighbouring nation.

But later, the union government allowed a Sikh 'jatha' to visit gurdwaras in Pakistan.