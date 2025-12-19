Sikh man injured during scuffle over hookah, parking space in west Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) A Sikh man has been injured when a scuffle broke out between two neighbours in west Delhi over smoking of hookah, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Kirti Nagar on Thursday evening, they said.

According to police, the two families had already been engaged in a parking-related dispute.

The hostility escalated when the Sikh family objected to their neighbour smoking hookah, leading to a physical fight in which a family member was assaulted.

No complaint has been received from either side and hence, no FIR has been registered, a senior police officer said.

"A PCR call was received at Kirti Nagar police station regarding a quarrel between two neighbours in the area. Accordingly, local police reached the spot," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar.

He said one family was found living on the ground floor and the other on the floor above. "They admitted that they had a quarrel over some minor issue and therefore made the call. They settled the matter amicably between themselves and no further police action is warranted in this matter," the DCP said. PTI SSJ SSJ RUK RUK