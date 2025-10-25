Sikh organisations honour Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj with turbans

Anandpur Sahib, Oct 25 (PTI) Several Sikh organisations on Saturday honoured the jathedar of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj, by presenting him with turbans.

Addressing a gathering of Sikh devotees, Jathedar Gargaj said the unique attribute of the 'Sikh Panth' is that its organisations have always safeguarded the 'panthic' traditions.

He said, "Khalsa Panth is great and will continue to remain great, whereas I bow before the 'panth' not once but a thousand times. Khalsa Panth is the embodiment of the Guru, and I have always tried to serve the panth according to its traditions, customs and principles." He said that the unity of the 'panth' during the 350th martyrdom anniversary observances is a reflection of 'panthic' unity.

Praising the glorious history of Sikh organisations, 'sampradas', and 'taksals', he said that it is because of these entities that the traditions of the community continue to live on.

He said with the cooperation of all organisations and 'sampradas', the challenges to the community and the trend of religious conversion will be collectively countered.

Thanking the representatives of all organisations attending the event, he said he is committed to the 'panth' as a servant and will always remain dedicated to his service.

Jathedar Gargaj, who is also the officiating jathedar of the Akal Takht, appreciated the efforts made by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami to bring unity and consensus among all 'panthic' organisations.

On this occasion, Baba Balbir Singh 96th Crori, head of Shiromani Panth Akali Budha Dal, addressed the gathering and said that it is the need of the hour for the 'panth' to unite on the 350th anniversary of the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Baba Balbir Singh added that panthic unity is the solution to all challenges and difficulties, and the 'panth' is alert in this regard and will remain united.

He noted that Sikh organisations have always stood with the 'panth' in difficult times and have never stepped back.

Even today, these organisations remain committed to panthic unity, he said.

The event to honour Gargaj was organised by the SGPC at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib.

On this occasion, Giani Raghbir Singh, head 'granthi' of Sri Harmandar Sahib; Jathedar Giani Tek Singh of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib; head of Shiromani Panth Akali Budha Dal, Jathedar Balbir Singh 96th Crori; head of Dal Baba Bidhi Chand, Baba Avtar Singh Sursingh; head of Tarna Dal Baba Bakala, Baba Joga Singh along with heads of various other organisations were also present.