Sikh outfit welcomes confirmation of India-Pakistan T20 WC match

Srinagar, Feb 10 (PTI) All Party Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) on Tuesday welcomed the confirmation of India-Pakistan match in the ongoing T20 World Cup, and said it is a positive step towards improving relations between the two countries.

"Sports, especially cricket, have the power to bring people closer and reduce the hostility. Such sporting engagements would help strengthen people-to-people contact and create an atmosphere of dialogue and understanding between India and Pakistan," APSCC chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina said in a statement.

He said sports should not become a battlefield of politics.

"Cricket should be a bridge of peace, not a battlefield of politics," he said.

Raina appealed to the prime ministers of both India and Pakistan to work sincerely towards ending terrorism and promoting lasting peace in the region.

"Peace, friendship, and cooperation are the real victories. When terrorism ends, sports, trade, and cultural exchanges will flourish, benefitting future generations," he added. PTI MIJ NB NB