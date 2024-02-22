Sikhs meet Bengal Guv, protests 'Khalistani slur' against IPS officer

Kolkata, Feb 22 (PTI) Representatives of the Sikh community on Thursday called on West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose to protest against alleged “Khalistani” jibe at an IPS officer by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Sikh IPS officer Jaspreet Singh has claimed that Adhikari, leader of the opposition in the state assembly, had used the term "Khalistani" against him when he was halted by the police while en route to restive Sandeshkhali on Tuesday. Though the BJP leader denied making any such comment, the matter escalated to a major row.

"The manner in which Suvendu Adhikari used the term Khalistani against the IPS officer is insulting. It hurt the sentiment of every member of the Sikh community," a spokesperson of the community told reporters near Raj Bhavan after meeting Bose.

Jaspreet Singh cannot be called a “Khalistani” just because he wears a turban, said the spokesperson who represented members of seven Gurudwaras of Kolkata.

Referring to the importance and sacredness of turbans, he said an affront to any turban-wearing member of the community is tantamount to insulting the Sikh Gurus.

“Sikhs in the country will not take this lying down,” the spokesperson said.

He said that during their meeting, Bose referred to the great contribution made by members of the Sikh community in nation-building, freedom battle, guarding the frontiers and in every sphere.

Bose, as the constitutional head of West Bengal, was urged to write a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about the "humiliation caused to a Sikh IPS officer on duty and appropriately address the grievances of the community," the spokesperson added.

He said that none should be done to hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh or any other community.

Bose did not meet the media after the Sikh delegation's visit to Raj Bhavan.

The Trinamool Congress youth and students wings took out rallies to protest against the jibe in Kolkata, Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district and Siliguri in Darjeeling district. PTI SUS NN