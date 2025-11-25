Sikhs must unite under SAD to reclaim control of religious institutions: Badal

Sri Anandpur Sahib, Nov 25 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday asked the Sikh community to unite under the party banner to "take back" the management of Sikh institutions and shrines, which he alleged have been taken over by the Centre and various state governments.

Addressing a religious congregation at Sis Ganj Gurdwara here as part of the 350th martyrdom anniversary celebrations of ninth Sikh guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, Badal said the community cannot protect its religious institutions unless it came together under "one flag".

The management of Takht Huzoor Sahib and Takht Patna Sahib has slipped out of the community's hands because Akali Dal has been weakened in the recent years, he said.

Badal also accused the Centre and Haryana government of "engineering" the formation of a separate Gurdwara Management Committee for the state.

Accusing Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of allegedly misleading public by promising "holy city" status to several towns, Badal claimed that Sri Anandpur Sahib and Talwandi Sabo had already been declared holy cities nearly 15 years ago during the Parkash Singh Badal-led government.

The Shiromani Akali Dal president condemned Chief Minister Mann for "disrespect" towards Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj.

"Anyone who does not honour the Jathedar of the highest temporal seat of the Sikh Panth is an enemy of the entire community," Badal said, urging the community not to tolerate such actions.

Calling upon Sikhs to identify elements "weakening the community from within", he said political forces were dividing people for electoral gains, despite the message of sacrifice and unity exemplified by Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Badal urged followers to adhere to the Sikh principle of 'sarbat da bhala' (welfare of all) instead of embracing divisive politics.

During the event, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami spoke about the teachings and contemporary relevance of Guru Tegh Bahadur. PTI VSD RUK RUK