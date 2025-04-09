'Sikhya Kranti' initiative: Education Minister Bains inaugurates Rs 4.25 cr worth projects

Chandigarh, Apr 9 (PTI) Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Wednesday inaugurated projects worth Rs 4.25 crore in Amritsar and Tarn Taran under the 'Sikhya Kranti' initiative.

During his visit to border-area schools, Bains inaugurated works worth Rs 32.02 lakh, including seven renovated classrooms and a toilet block worth Rs 23.38 lakh at Government Senior Secondary School (Girls), Tapiala, and a new classroom and toilet block worth Rs 8.64 lakh at Government Primary School, Tapiala, in the Rajasansi Assembly constituency.

Additionally, the minister dedicated three classrooms, constructed with the cost of Rs 48.7 lakh, at Government Senior Secondary School, Jheeta Kalan, and a boundary wall with a toilet block constructed with the cost of Rs 8.14 lakh at Government Elementary School, Jheeta Kalan, under the Attari Assembly constituency.

Earlier on Monday, the state government launched the 'Sikhya Kranti' -- a 54-day education festival -- wherein newly developed infrastructure projects worth Rs 2,000 crore would be inaugurated in 12,000 government schools.

Bains stated that over Rs 2,000 crore is being invested to transform the government schools, with 12 per cent of the total expenditure in Punjab's 2025-26 budget allocated to education.

He assured that all border-area schools would receive modern infrastructure and additional teachers, with over 300 new teachers having already been deployed in the last two years.

The minister also criticized the political opponents, who questioned the 'Sikhya Kranti' initiative.

"When they had power, they did nothing for educational reforms, but now they cannot see children from ordinary families becoming doctors and engineers through good education," said Bains.

"The people of Punjab are feeling the big changes in the education sector and people themselves will answer those who raise their fingers at this campaign," he added.

Bains also announced a grant of Rs 29.32 lakh for the construction of two classrooms, a basketball court and a toilet block at Government Senior Secondary School (Girls), Mahan Singh Gate, in the Amritsar East Assembly constituency.

The minister earlier visited schools near the international border in Khemkaran (Tarn Taran) and inaugurated infrastructure projects, including smart classrooms, science labs and boundary walls, worth Rs 3.07 crore. PTI CHS AS AS