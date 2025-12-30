Sikkim: 1 killed, 4 injured as car skids off road, falls onto lower stretch

Gangtok, Dec 30 (PTI) A 58-year-old woman from Jharkhand was killed and four other persons were critically injured when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged onto a lower stretch in Sikkim on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place at Saffo Upper Dzongu in North Sikkim, when the tourists from Jharkhand were travelling from Lachung, a police officer said.

The four injured persons, who are residents of Ranchi, were admitted to Mangan district hospital, from where two were shifted to STNM Hospital in Gangtok for better treatment, he said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident, he added. PTI COR ACD