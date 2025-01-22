Sikkim: 1st year BTech student dies after falling from hostel

Gangtok, Jan 22 (PTI) A first-year female BTech student of a private engineering college in Sikkim's Pakyong district died after she allegedly jumped off the eighth floor of her hostel building, police said on Wednesday.

The student, originally from Assam, was taken to a local hospital where she was declared dead, police added.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear and authorities are conducting an investigation to ascertain the facts. Whether she fell or she died by suicide is still being investigated," police said.

In May 2024, a girl student died after falling from the seventh floor of the same hostel. PTI COR MNB