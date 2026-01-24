Sikkim: 4 construction workers held for killing contractor with hammer over wage dispute

Gangtok, Jan 24 (PTI) Four construction workers, including a minor, were held in Sikkim's Gyalshing district for allegedly murdering a contractor with a hammer following a dispute over wages, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened in Dentam Tar on Friday evening, and the accused persons and the victim were all from West Bengal, they said.

Rajiv Mandal (27), a resident of Raiganj in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district, was working as a contractor at a construction site, while the four accused were working as masons and carpenters under him.

Superintendent of Police Tshering Sherpa said the accused and the victim were drinking and having dinner at their rented accommodation when a war of words started over payment of wages.

"The argument escalated into a scuffle, during which one of the accused allegedly assaulted the contractor with an iron hammer, resulting in his death," he said.

"The accused persons then reserved a vehicle and attempted to flee. Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the vehicle at Legship and nabbed them," he added.

Tshering said an investigation is underway into the incident. PTI CORR SOM