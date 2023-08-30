Sikkim: 50 students from across India tie Rakhi to Army personnel on Nathula borderSTUDENTS TIE RAKHI AT NATHULA50 STUDENTS FROM ALL OVER THE COUNTRY TIE RAKHI TO ARMY AND'

Gangtok, Aug 30 (PTI) Altogether 50 university and college students from all over the country visited Sikkim’s Nathula bordering China to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Army personnel.

The students tied Rakhi to the wrists of the soldiers and distributed sweets to them, besides interacting with the residents of Tsomgo under the Vibrant Village Programme, a centrally sponsored scheme.

The programme was announced in the Union Budget 2022-23 for the overall development of villages on the Indo-China border and the improvement of the quality of life of people in these areas.

The students also tied Rakhi on Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang’s wrist during the Seema Darshan programme inaugurated by him from here.

The function, Seema Darshan, was organised under the Vibrant Village Programme jointly organised by the state government, ITBP, Army and Hemant Yadav Foundation.

‘Seema Darshan’ is one of the priority activities under the Vibrant Village Programme to generate awareness about the life, culture and tradition of the people, and security forces in the border areas.

Addressing a gathering, the chief minister said, “I extend my gratitude to the Prime Minister for his dedication to prioritising border villages and striving to create vibrant communities." Singh also pointed out that being a border state, Sikkim gives priority to national security and takes a serious approach to their service towards the nation.

He also extended greetings to the people of Sikkim, especially to all sisters, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, and the army personnel who are rendering their service for the safety and security of the public.

“As we celebrate this special day, let us also reflect on our collective responsibility to protect and uphold the values of unity, diversity, and brotherhood that are the cornerstone of our society.

“Just as a sister ties a rakhi on her brother's wrist, signifying her trust and belief in his protection, let us all pledge to protect the harmony and prosperity of our state,” said the chief minister.

Dr Hemant Yadav of the Hemant Yadav Foundation said the interaction between the students and army personnel was significant as it would bring the students closer to the life the soldiers live in difficult conditions for the safety and security of the nation. PTI COR NN