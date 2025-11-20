Sikkim: 67 automatic weather stations undergo inspection to boost hydrometeorological observation

Gangtok, Nov 20 (PTI) The Science and Technology Department of Sikkim has completed a comprehensive inspection of 67 automatic weather stations (AWS), with an aim to upgrade and strengthen hydrometeorological observation network in the state, officials said on Thursday.

The inspection drive focused on evaluating the operational status, data accuracy, infrastructure condition, and connectivity performance of the AWS installations spread across diverse terrains, including remote and high-altitude regions, they said.

“This large-scale assessment is a crucial step toward enhancing the state’s weather monitoring capabilities, improving climate resilience, and supporting disaster risk reduction initiatives,” an official said.

The scientific team emphasised the importance of reliable and real-time weather data for mountainous states like Sikkim, which are “highly vulnerable to extreme weather events, landslides, and flash floods”, he said.

The team noted that the upgraded hydrometeorological network will strengthen early warning systems, support scientific research, and improve policy planning in the domains of environment, agriculture, and disaster management. PTI KDK RBT